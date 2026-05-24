DMW checks on Pinoy crew members in quarantine in Netherlands

NO LESS than Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac went to the Netherlands to personally check on the condition of the 38 Filipino crew members of M/V Hondius currently undergoing quarantine following the hantavirus outbreak in the vessel.

In a social media post, Cacdac said they visited the Netherlands over the weekend to discuss with his Dutch counterparts continued collaboration on ensuring the health and welfare of the 38 Filipino crew members.

"We just visited the Netherlands to visit our quarantined Filipino seafarers from the M/V Hondius and Dutch government counterparts and shipowner to coordinate quarantine details," said Cacdac.

"Quarantine monitoring and preparations for eventual release of the Filipino seafarers were likewise coordinated," he added.

Cacdac assured that the visit was properly coordinated with Dutch authorities and that proper medical protocols have been observed.

"The Philippine government expresses gratitude to the Netherlands' government for expeditiously extending precautionary medical care and welfare assistance to the Filipino crew members," said Cacdac.

To recall, the DMW announced that the 38 Filipino crew members of M/V Hondius shall be brought to the Netherlands to undergo a 42-day quarantine period.

The quarantine protocol is part of the safety measures adopted by authorities following the hantavirus outbreak in M/V Hondius before they are allowed to come home. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)