DMW closes visa consultancy firm for illegal recruitment

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has padlocked all three branches of the GST International Education and Visa Consultancy (GST) after being found to be engaged in illegal recruitment activities.

In a statement, the DMW said branches of GST in Polomolok, South Cotabato; Iloilo City; and San Fernando City, Pampanga were all found offering jobs abroad instead of educational and visa consultancy services.

"GST is positively determined as offering jobs abroad instead of educational and visa consultancy services," said the DMW.

"GST does not have the appropriate license or accreditation from DMW to conduct any recruitment activities for jobs abroad," it added.

Based on its initial probe, GST allegedly offers career matching services, wherein the applicants' qualifications are matched with jobs available abroad.

In return, the firm is charging applicants with a service fee of P30,000 to P50,000.

Among the jobs offered by GST under the program are pipefitter, factory worker, and caregiver in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, among others.

The said jobs supposedly have promised salaries ranging from P47,000 to P66,000, said DMW.

With its closure, GST, owner Nicole Porras Salazar, and all its employees involved in illegal recruitment are set to face charges of illegal recruitment punishable by imprisonment of 12 to 20 years.

In addition, GST officials and personnel will also be included in the DMW list of persons and establishments with derogatory records, which means they cannot participate in the government's overseas recruitment program.

The DMW urged victims of the firm to help build a solid case against them.

"Victims of GST can contact the DMW or send a message for assistance in filing a case and for them to be provided with free legal assistance," said the DMW. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)