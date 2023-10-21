DMW confirms murder of Jordan OFW

AN OVERSEAS Filipino worker (OFW) based in Jordan was found murdered last week at the building where she worked, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement, the DMW confirmed that a Filipina household service worker (HSW) was murdered in Amman, Jordan with the suspect allegedly the teenage son of the building’s caretaker.

"An autopsy conducted showed the cause of death as strangulation," said the DMW.

"A suspect, who admitted to committing the crime, is already in the custody of Jordanian police," it added.

According to DMW, the OFW was reported missing by her family to the Migrant Workers Office in Amman, Jordan (MWO-Amman) on October 12.

The MWO-Amman then filed a formal missing persons report with Jordanian police.

After a search was conducted, her lifeless body was found in the basement of the building where she worked.

Her remains are due for repatriation in the Philippines on Saturday afternoon, October 21, 2023.

The DMW said the OFW's case has been documented and is elevated for court proceedings with the Philippine government committed to support the case until its final resolution and judgment.

On the other hand, the DMW said the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will facilitate the processing of benefits due her family. <b>(HDT/SunStar Philippines)</b>