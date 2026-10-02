DMW eyes legal action after Germany bus crash kills 2 OFWs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is coordinating with German authorities on possible legal action against the operators and driver of a bus involved in a crash in Bavaria that killed two overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and injured 31 others.

In a statement, the DMW said it is working with German police and legal counsel on possible criminal and civil cases arising from the crash.

“We are coordinating with German police authorities and legal counsels to expedite the prosecution of criminal and civil cases and other related measures against the bus company operators and the drivers of the ill-fated bus,” the DMW said.

“We will ensure that justice will be delivered here, to the families of the aggrieved, the victims, the two deceased victims, and the rest of those, 31 or so passengers, from the ill-fated bus,” it added.

A total of 33 OFWs were aboard the bus when it crashed in Bavaria, Germany, on Sunday while traveling from Milan, Italy, to Munich, Germany.

Two OFWs were killed, while 17 suffered serious injuries and 14 sustained minor injuries.

The DMW said the remains of the two fatalities are being processed for repatriation.

Two other OFWs remain confined in hospitals in Bavaria and are receiving assistance and monitoring from the DMW.

The remaining 29 OFWs have been discharged from hospitals and have safely returned to Milan.

“The DMW is assisting all the victims and their families,” the department said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)