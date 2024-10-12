DMW eyes opening more migrant worker offices

MORE Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) are being eyed by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to be opened towards the end of 2024 until 2025.

In a press conference, DMW Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan said they are eyeing two more MWOs to be opened within the year.

"We are eyeing the opening of two other MWOs this year in Bangkok, Thailand and in Agana, Guam," said Caunan.

By 2025, she said the department is looking to establish six more MWOs.

"By next year, hopefully, we can open at least six additional MWOs," said Caunan.

The announcement of the DMW comes on the heels of the opening of the MWOs in Vienna, Austria, and in Budapest, Hungary.

Their opening means that there are now a total of 41 established MWOs worldwide.

The DMW said the presence of MWOs will ensure the timely delivery of assistance and services to OFWs. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)