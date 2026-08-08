DMW eyes opening MWO in Romania by end of 2026

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is looking to open the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Romania before 2026 ends.

In a statement, the DMW said the MWO-Bucharest is eyed to open in the coming months in a bid to handle concerns affecting overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Romania and improve their access to government services.

"The Department is targeting the establishment of the Migrant Workers Office-Bucharest by the end of 2026," said the DMW.

"Through it, we can better respond to the needs of our kababayans and further strengthen our protection mechanisms for Filipino migrant workers," it added.

Based on DMW data, there are about 2,000 OFWs based in Romania.

Recently, the DMW opened the MWO in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The MWO in Phnom Penh is the 44th MWO of the DMW and the fourth one opened under the present administration. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)