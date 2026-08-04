DMW eyes scholarships for Pinoy nurses in Germany

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, bared its plans to provide scholarships for Filipino nurses currently deployed in Germany.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are eyeing Filipino nurses deployed under the Triple Win Agreement wanting to pursue master's degrees in Germany.

"The initiative is part of DMW's efforts to promote upskilling and retooling for Filipino nurses," said Cacdac.

He said returning nurses could then use their training to teach and help strengthen the Philippine healthcare workforce.

"This can address concerns about sustainable recruitment and the development of Philippine nursing schools," added Cacdac.

On the other hand, the department said Germany is now looking at opening its doors for Filipino caregivers and domestic workers for possible employment as nursing assistants there.

The DMW disclosed that Germany's Global Skills Partnership project head Judith Heepe has proposed the adoption of a program for returning Filipino caregivers and domestic workers with Tesda National Certificates II in Caregiving.

"Returning Filipino caregivers and domestic workers with a TESDA National Certificate II in Caregiving may be eligible for training that could lead to employment as nursing assistants in Germany through the Global Skills Partnership program," said the DMW.

Under the proposed program, it related that qualified individuals must complete an 18-month training program, work in the Philippines for one year, earn a B1-level German-language certificate, and meet Germany's recognition requirements, as well as complete practical hospital training, including rotations in the emergency room and in maternal and child care units, before their possible deployment to Germany.

"The program could benefit returning OFWs, particularly caregivers from Israel and domestic workers from the Middle East with caregiving and child care experience," said the DMW.

Records show that there are some 35,000 OFWs based in Germany.

The OFWs in Germany are mostly working in industries such as health care, information technology, hotel and hospitality, and academe. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)