DMW eyes talks with Hungary over OFW hiring

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Sunday, June 7, 2026, said it will coordinate with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on how to face the issue concerning the decision of Hungary to halt employing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a press briefing on Sunday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they want to continue discussions with their Hungarian counterparts regarding the matter.

"Through the DFA, we will continue our lines of open communication and very strong bilateral labor relations with Hungary," said Cacdac.

Nevertheless, the official assured that it will respect the new policy announced by the host government.

"Of course this is a policy statement from the sovereign authority in Hungary with the new government that they have there. Therefore, we will respect it," said Cacdac.

Last Friday, Hungary's government said it will stop issuing worker visas to employees from the Philippines, Georgia, and Armenia.

Recruitment industry estimates show that there are some 10,000 OFWs working in the services and manufacturing sectors of Hungary.

But with the decision of the Hungarian government, a recruitment analyst yesterday expressed belief that it will be a heavy blow to the industry.

In a statement, Emmanuel Geslani said Hungary no longer issuing worker visas to employees from the Philippines and two other countries will have a massive blow to the recruitment sector.

"This is a heavy blow to the overseas recruitment industry, which has just started the deployment of OFWs to Europe and, at present, is recruiting and mobilizing thousands of applicants for Hungary," said Geslani.

He said this will also be problematic for prospective OFWs considering the economic situation in the Middle East.

"Hungary, among other European countries, is an excellent alternative for our skilled workers amidst the turmoil in the Middle East labor market," said Geslani. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)