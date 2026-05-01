DMW guarantees all overseas job fair offers are legit

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured participants in the Overseas Job Fair held in Quezon City on Friday, May 1, 2026, that all jobs abroad that were offered are legitimate.

In her speech to mark the 124th Labor Day event, Migrant Workers Undersecretary Dominique Tutay said they are guaranteeing that the overseas jobs offered are from legitimate employers.

“One thing that we can assure all our job seekers here is that the vacancies that are being offered by our licensed agencies are legitimate,” said Tutay.

"Let's not just believe online job offers. Just always look at the DMW website," she added.

At least 2,000 jobseekers pre-registered for the event at the Robinsons Galleria in Ortigas Avenue, Quezon City, with hundreds of walk-in applicants also participating.

Some 3,400 overseas employment opportunities were offered by the 12 licensed recruitment and manning agencies during the event.

Among the jobs vacancies offered are in the sectors of engineering, construction, hospitality, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and seafaring.

Jobs offered are based in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Croatia, Slovakia, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Guam, and Papua New Guinea. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)