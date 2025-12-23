DMW: Higher domestic worker wage rate on the right track

THREE months after the government pushed for a higher minimum wage for overseas domestic workers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said the response from foreign employers is “on the right track.”

In a press briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the agency has already received 3,000 job orders offering a monthly salary of US$500 for domestic workers.

“There are 3,000 job orders that have come in with a US$500 salary for domestic workers,” Cacdac said.

“At this stage—three months into the implementation—with 3,000 job orders, we are okay. We are on the right track,” he added.

Cacdac said most of the US$500 salary offers have so far been adopted by employers in Malaysia and Hong Kong.

He added that the DMW remains in talks with other countries to encourage them to adopt the increased wage.

“We’re still engaging other countries to come on board and join us in this effort to uplift the standards of living of Filipino domestic workers,” Cacdac said.

Asked whether the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—previously reported to be hesitant about the wage increase—has reconsidered its position, Cacdac said negotiations remain ongoing.

“This involves bilateral labor relations. The interests of both countries continue to move forward. Wages are at the top of the agenda, and we will continue pushing for this,” he said.

The previous minimum wage of US$400 for domestic workers was set under the 2006 Household Service Worker (HSW) Policy Reform Package of the former Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

Under DMW Advisory No. 25-2025, the minimum monthly wage for domestic workers was raised from US$400 to US$500.

Memorandum Circular No. 03-2025 gave employers six months to voluntarily adjust salaries to the new rate.

After the six-month period, the DMW said it will conduct a performance audit to assess overall compliance with the wage increase. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)