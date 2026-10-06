DMW: HK OFW deployment down by 19%

OVERSEAS Filipino workers (OFWs) deployed in Hong Kong have dropped by nearly 20 percent this year, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

Data provided by the DMW showed that a total of 105,966 OFWs were deployed to Hong Kong from January to August 2026.

This is 19.41 percent lower than the 131,488 OFWs deployed during the same period last year.

Amid the drop in the number of OFWs, the department said the minimum allowable wage (MAW) for foreign domestic helpers (FDHs) in Hong Kong has been raised from HKD5,100 (P40,717) to HKD5,220 (P41,667).

"This applies to all contracts signed on or after October 3, 2026," said the DMW.

"All contracts signed on or before October 2, 2026, and submitted to Immigration on or before October 30, 2026, will still be accepted at the old MAW (rates)," it added.

The department, meanwhile, said the food allowance remains unchanged at HKD1,236 (P9,866) for employers opting to provide an allowance in lieu of free food.

It then reminded all recruitment agencies and employers to comply with the updated wage guidelines in Hong Kong.

The DMW also advised Filipino domestic workers to make sure that their employment contracts are updated to avoid delays or rejection during processing.

"The Migrant Workers Office - Hong Kong will strictly implement this new policy," said the DMW. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)