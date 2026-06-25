DMW: Hungary still allows direct hire of OFWs

IN THE wake of the Hungarian government’s decision to limit the hiring of select foreign workers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said there are still pathways wherein overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) may still be deployed to Hungary.

Based on Advisory 35-2026, the DMW said the new decree does not cover direct-hire employment projects in Hungary.

"The employment of third-country nationals, including Filipinos, remains possible under an Employment Purpose Residence Permit," said the DMW.

This, it said, is as long as Hungary or the European Union (EU) has concluded a readmission agreement with the country concerned; or the country maintains a state-recognized organization or office in Hungary that guarantees the return of its nationals in cases of non-compliance with immigration regulations.

The department also noted that the new policy is not being implemented retroactively prior to June 5.

"The new decree does not have retroactive effect," said the DMW.

In particular, it said excluded from the new policy are those with Guest Worker Residence Permits already issued, as well as Employment Purpose Residence Permits already issued.

Also excluded are those with applications for the extension or reissuance of permits already held as of June 5, 2026, provided that the applications had been electronically registered and the corresponding visa fees had been paid on or before June 5, 2026, and applications already filed, lodged, or pending before Hungarian embassies, as of June 5, 2026.

Earlier this month, the Hungarian government said citizens of several non-EU countries, including the Philippines, Armenia, and Georgia, may no longer be employed in Hungary under a Guest Worker Residence Permit.

Recruitment industry estimates show that there are some 10,000 OFWs working in the services and manufacturing sectors of Hungary. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)