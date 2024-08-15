DMW increases financial aid for OFWs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has increased the financial assistance for overseas Filipino workers (OFW) and their families.

The agency issued Department Order No. 05 under its Agarang Kalinga at Asklolo para sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan (Aksyon) Fund to increase financial assistance to OFWs and their families, depending on their distressful situations, which may include economic downturns, natural disasters, human-induced emergencies, human trafficking, and other unfortunate events.

The fund assistance may be used for repatriation, shipment of human remains, evacuation, rescue, and any other analogous form of assistance to protect the rights of the modern heroes.

Financial assistance for the relatives of OFWs who passed away in the host country due to natural or accidental causes, as well as those who died within one year of arriving from the Philippines, has been increased to P100,000.

Those who have suffered from severe or serious illness or mental health conditions; abuse or exploitation resulting in physical disability or mental health issues; displacement due to war, political unrest, or other extraordinary circumstances; and the relatives of OFWs on death row in other countries are entitled to P75,000 in financial assistance from the DMW.

OFWs severely affected and/or displaced due to economic downturns or recessions in the host country, bankruptcy of their company or employer, involuntary separation from employment due to retrenchment or downsizing, closure or cessation of operations, and redundancy; victims of abuse, exploitation, maltreatment, or contract violations; victims of illegal recruitment or human trafficking; natural calamities in the host countries; and relatives of incarcerated OFWs serving their sentences will be given P50,000 in assistance.

The increase in assistance is in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s instruction to further strengthen the protection of OFWs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)