DMW: Injured Pinoy seafarer home by Friday

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reported that the remaining Filipino crew member of the M/V Minervagracht is set to return home on Friday, October 10, 2025, from Djibouti.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the Filipino seafarer has fully recovered from the injuries sustained during the Houthi attack in the Red Sea.

“All necessary arrangements for the seafarer’s safe return are in place,” Cacdac said.

The DMW thanked the Djiboutian government for providing immediate care to all the crew members of the attacked cargo vessel.

“They have been essential in ensuring that our seafarers are cared for and returned home,” Cacdac added.

As for the other Minervagracht crew member who passed away from his injuries, the DMW said his remains are set for repatriation “within the next two weeks” from Djibouti.

Cacdac said they are now working closely with Djiboutian authorities to expedite the repatriation of the deceased seafarer.

“The remains of our Filipino seafarer are expected to be brought home within the next two weeks. We are hopeful that processing by the Djiboutian authorities will proceed more quickly,” he said.

The DMW chief is personally supporting the bereaved family, who is part of the Philippine delegation in Djibouti.

“The seafarer’s wife will remain in Djibouti until she can accompany her husband’s remains home,” Cacdac said.

On September 29, Houthi rebels attacked the MV Minervagracht, which had a total of 12 Filipino seafarers on board.

Ten of them safely returned home on October 4, while the two others remained in Djibouti to receive medical care after sustaining injuries. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)