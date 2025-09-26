DMW: Kuwait OFW faces death penalty

AN OVERSEAS Filipino worker (OFW) has been meted with capital punishment by a Kuwaiti court after being found involved in the death of her employer's son.

In a statement, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said a Filipino domestic worker has been slapped with a death sentence.

"The DMW is saddened to share the news of our compatriot in Kuwait, who was sentenced to death after being involved in the death of her employer's son," said the DMW.

"We sympathize with the difficult situation our Filipino worker and his family are going through... We feel the sadness and emotional weight of this case," it furthered.

The department, however, stressed that they understand the bid for justice of the Kuwaiti government and the victim's family.

"We sympathize with the Kuwaiti family for their loss... And we respect the laws of Kuwait," said the DMW.

The DMW vowed to fulfill its mandate to provide assistance to the OFW as well as her family.

"The Philippine government's mandate is clear: to defend the rights and dignity of every Filipino wherever they are. We will not abandon you. We are taking all steps—legal, diplomatic, and humanitarian—to ensure that our countrymen receive a fair and just trial," said the DMW.

It related that a lawyer is now handling the case and is using all available legal processes provided under Kuwaiti laws, including filing an appeal.

The DMW said it is also providing assistance to the family of our OFW. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)