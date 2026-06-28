DMW: Language centers, visa consultancy not licensed to recruit

LICENSED recruitment agencies are not synonymous with language centers and visa consultancy firms.

This was according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), saying only licensed recruitment agencies are permitted to recruit or offer overseas employment opportunities.

"Remember: Language centers and visa consultancy firms are not licensed recruitment agencies," said the DMW in a social media post.

"Language centers and visa consultancy firms cannot recruit," it added.

The department said it is important to always verify if an entity has a license to recruit workers for jobs abroad.

"Not all entities making job offers abroad are authorized to recruit," said the DMW.

Under the law, illegal recruitment shall mean any act of referring, contract services, promising, or advertising for employment abroad, whether for profit or not, when undertaken by non-licensee or non-holder of authority.

Illegal recruitment is deemed committed by a syndicate if carried out by a group of three or more persons conspiring with one another. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)