DMW lauds Hong Kong pay hike for foreign domestic workers

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, expressed appreciation to the Hong Kong government for increasing the Minimum Allowable Wage (MAW) of foreign domestic workers, including overseas Filipinos.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac welcomed the decision of the Hong Kong government to raise the monthly salary of domestic workers from HK$4,990 (US$641) to HK$5,100 (US$655).

"The adjustment is a positive step that affirms the dignity and rights of domestic workers, including over 190,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), in Hong Kong," said Cacdac.

And with the new wage rate in effect starting September 30, the Department is reminding all recruitment agencies and employers to ensure compliance of their employment contracts.

"We urge Philippine recruitment agencies, employers, and Filipino domestic workers in Hong Kong to ensure that contracts signed from today reflect the updated wage provisions," said Cacdac.

He also said that the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Hong Kong is ready to closely monitor compliance to it.

"The MWO is prepared to assist OFWs in enforcing contracts and reporting any cases of non-compliance," said Cacdac. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)