DMW: Lebanon OFWs safe, but repatriation faces delays

AMID the increasing tension in Lebanon, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured that all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the affected areas are safe from the recent bombings.

In a statement, the DMW said the 63 OFWs in Dahieh remain safe amid the bombings over the weekend.

"All OFWs were safe from the recent attacks and were immediately transferred in a hotel in Beit Mery, Lebanon for temporary shelter at much safer grounds," said the DMW.

The DMW said the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Beirut is already arranging the repatriation of the 63 OFWs by completing their documentation and clearances to leave Lebanon.

Their repatriation, however, may not be immediate as there are also OFWs temporarily housed in a rented facility in Beit Mery whose September 25 flights have been delayed due to the continued cancellation of outbound flights by major airlines in Lebanon due to the recent explosions in Beirut.

"Three among the batch (one with medical condition) are rescheduled to go home on October 11, 2024, while the remaining 12 OFWs will join the other 17 OFWs, who are set for repatriation on October 22, 2024, barring unforeseen circumstances," said the DMW.

The department said a whole-of-government assistance and support will be provided to the OFW repatriates upon their return from Lebanon.

To date, 430 OFWs and 28 dependents have been repatriated from Lebanon. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)