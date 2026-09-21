DMW monitors OFWs in Saudi Arabia after drone, missile attacks

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is closely monitoring the condition of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Saudi Arabia following drone and ballistic missile attacks in the kingdom over the weekend.

In a statement on Monday, September 21, 2026, the DMW said it is coordinating with Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) across Saudi Arabia and will issue updates as more information becomes available.

“We are closely monitoring the situation of Filipinos in Saudi Arabia through the Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the DMW said.

The department said no Filipinos were reported hurt or affected by the explosions in Riyadh on September 18 and 19.

“No Filipinos were affected following the explosions in Riyadh on Friday night and Saturday morning,” it said.

The DMW advised OFWs and their families to contact Philippine authorities if they need immediate assistance.

OFWs may contact MWO Alkhobar at +966 56 232 9926, MWO Jeddah at +966 56 981 9720, or MWO Riyadh at +966 50 285 0944.

They may also contact the DMW hotline at 1348 within Metro Manila, (02) 1348 from outside Metro Manila, or +632 1348 from overseas.

The advisory came after Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched missile and drone attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia, including sites in Riyadh. The Houthis also claimed an attack on a Saudi Aramco facility in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu.

The DMW said it will continue monitoring developments and the condition of Filipino workers in the kingdom. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)