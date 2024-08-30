DMW nabs illegal recruiters, padlocks travel agency in Mandaluyong

TWO suspected illegal recruiters were arrested on Friday, August 30, 2024, which led to the subsequent closure of their travel agency in Mandaluyong City by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Aided by the Mandaluyong City Police, the DMW arrested suspects, identified as Mariza Montecillo and Alily Orate, in an entrapment operation.

Both were found working for Thrifty International Travel and Tours Inc. located on Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong City, which was subsequently padlocked by the DMW for not possessing the necessary licenses to recruit.

"Be smart. Don't get scammed by these entities not licensed by the DMW, such as Thrifty International," said DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac in a statement.

The DMW said the operation stemmed from a confidential report it received regarding the alleged illegal recruitment activities of Thrifty.

DMW operatives immediately conducted a surveillance operation last July 4, wherein a woman, who identified herself as “Ms. Ali,” later known as Orate, entertained them and offered services in visa processing and employment as hotel workers in Japan and Italy.

Orate said they are offering two ways of employment, namely, by referring the applicant to a licensed recruitment agency in exchange for a P350,000 fee or through direct hire in exchange for a P500,000 fee.

An entrapment operation was eventually laid out and resulted in the arrest of the suspects and the subsequent closure of the Thrifty Friday.

The suspects will face charges of illegal recruitment at the Mandaluyong City Prosecutors Office.

The department said it will also recommend to the Securities and Exchange Commission the revocation of the Certificate of Registration of the travel agency.

The DMW is also urging other applicants, who fell victim to the illegal activities of Thrifty, to contact the Department for the filing of charges.

The DMW may be contacted through its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/dmwairtip) or via email (mwpb@dmw.gov.ph). (HDT/SunStar Philippines)