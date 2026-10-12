DMW: No deployment ban for Saudi-bound OFWs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) clarified on Monday, October 12, 2026, that no deployment ban is in effect for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) heading to Saudi Arabia.

“Of course, we're coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs for the security and political assessment, but otherwise, wala tayong deployment ban sa ngayon,” DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in a television interview.

Cacdac, however, urged Saudi Arabia-bound passengers to check whether their flights would push through before heading to the airport.

The advisory came amid attacks by Yemen's Houthi movement on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia over the weekend.

At least 13 individuals were killed, while around 300, including four Filipinos, were injured in an attack on October 10. Three of the injured Filipinos remain in the intensive care unit.

Saudi-led coalition forces in Yemen said an unidentified projectile targeted Terminal 4 of Riyadh's international airport on Sunday, resulting in a fire.

One person was killed, while 11 others were wounded in the incident.

Cacdac assured that necessary assistance would be provided to Filipinos affected by the incidents. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)