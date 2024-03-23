DMW: No OFW hurt in Moscow terror attack

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday, March 23, 2024, said there have been no overseas Filipino workers (OFW) that were hurt in the latest terrorist attack in Moscow, Russia.

In a social media post, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they had received information that no Filipinos were hurt during the incident.

"We received information from Usec Ed de Vega of the Department of Foreign Affairs that no Filipino was hurt in the latest terrorist attack in a concert hall in Moscow," said Cacdac.

Nevertheless, the official said they are one with the families of the victims of the latest terror act.

"Our deepest sympathies and prayers for the families of the victims of the attack," said Cacdac.

On Friday, members of the Islamic State (IS) attacked a concert hall in Moscow leading to the killing of over 60 people, while injuring more than 100 others.

The Islamic State group subsequently claimed responsibility for the attack, which also led to the concert hall going down in flames.

DMW data shows there are about 10,000 OFWs in Russia. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)