DMW: No OFWs affected by Taiwan quake

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on late Sunday, December 29, 2025, reported that no overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were affected by the 6.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan.

In a social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said there were no OFW casualties from the tremor.

“There are no injured nor adversely affected OFWs in the Taiwan earthquake,” Cacdac said.

He also said life remains normal for all OFWs based in Taiwan despite the quake.

“There are no reported cases of disrupted employment,” Cacdac said.

The official said the department is expressing solidarity with those affected by the tremor.

“Our prayers for those adversely affected,” Cacdac said.

A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off eastern Taiwan but resulted in no major casualties. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)