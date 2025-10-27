DMW not ruling out seeing more Myanmar scam hub victims

WHILE 222 Filipino workers who were forced to work in Myanmar scam hubs have sought repatriation, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Monday, October 27, 2025, that more could still be added.

In a press briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) may also ask to be repatriated, as there could still be others in the controversial KK Park hub in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

“We are looking at the possibility that the number may increase. We know that there are still people in the KK Park operations. We are still finding out if there are more OFWs left there,” Cacdac said.

On Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that 222 OFWs in the scam hub in Myawaddy, Myanmar sought the assistance of the Philippine Embassy in Yangon for their repatriation to the Philippines.

The DFA said 66 workers have crossed over to Thailand, while nine others managed to travel to Yangon.

In the meantime, the DMW said it is working on the repatriation of the 66 OFWs currently under the care of the Philippine Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.

Cacdac added that another 154 OFWs crossed the border from Myanmar to Thailand.

“We are coordinating because of the 66 workers who sought assistance before crossing the Thai border. Last night, an additional 154 OFWs crossed from Myanmar. We now have 220 in Mae Sot,” Cacdac said.

The official, however, said there is no definite timeline yet for their repatriation.

“Rest assured, their repatriation is being arranged,” he added.

Cacdac also said the nine OFWs currently under the custody of the Philippine Embassy in Yangon may soon be repatriated as well.

“In total, that’s already 229, but we are still confirming the exact number,” Cacdac said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)