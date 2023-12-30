DMW: OFW deployment on track for an 'all-time high' for 2023

AFTER nearly hitting rock bottom in 2020, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, December 29, 2023, said the country is likely to see an "all-time high" number of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) deployment for 2023.

In a press briefing on Friday, DMW Undersecretary Patricia Caunan said they are optimistic that the country is on pace to see the highest number of OFWs deployed inside a calendar year.

"Based on current numbers, we might reach an all-time high when it comes to deployment this year," said Caunan.

Data shows that for the year 2022, there were 2,022,874 OFWs deployed.

On the other hand, partial records showed that there are already 2,525,140 OFWs deployed for 2023.

For his part, DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac noted how both land-based and sea-based OFW deployment improved for 2023.

"The numbers went up on both fronts," he said.

The DMW chief said the large jump in the deployment numbers can be attributed to the full reopening of the global economy after the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

"It is clear that 2023 was the year that the economies have truly opened," said Cacdac.

The OFW sector was one of the most affected industries during the pandemic due to border controls, travel restrictions and lockdowns that were imposed globally. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)