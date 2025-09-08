DMW: OFWs highly regarded in Cambodia

COINCIDING with the state visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Monday, September 8, 2025, said overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) there are highly regarded by the host country.

In a social media post, the DMW said the estimated 10,000 OFWs in Cambodia are being respected for their work there.

"With their significant contributions to Cambodia's economic growth and development, Filipinos are highly regarded and respected in their fields," said the DMW.

It noted that majority of OFWs in Cambodia are working professionals, including teachers, factory supervisors, missionaries, engineers, doctors, nurses, and pilots.

On Sunday, Marcos met the Filipino community in Phnom Penh to kickoff his State Visit to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

During his speech, Marcos told OFWs in Cambodia that he has ordered the establishment of a Migrant Workers Office (MWO) there.

In a separate social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said it will start working for the opening of an MWO in Cambodia.

"We shall immediately comply with the directive of the President to establish a Migrant Workers Office in Cambodia," said Cacdac. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)