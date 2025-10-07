DMW: OFWs in death row to get 'highest level of legal aid'

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) vowed on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, to continuously provide all overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) facing capital punishment with the necessary legal and diplomatic assistance.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said all OFWs on death row shall get the "highest level of legal and diplomatic attention" from the Philippine government.

"We will continue to stand by them, fight for their rights, and seek justice and compassion wherever possible," said Cacdac.

He also said that the families of the OFWs are assured of getting all needed assistance from the department.

"The DMW will be providing psychological, moral, and financial assistance to the families of affected OFWs," said Cacdac.

At present, there are 25 OFWs on death row in various countries.

"We reaffirm steadfast commitment to defend and protect the rights of 25 overseas Filipino workers currently on death row in various countries," said Cacdac.

He said the number is actually lower when compared to the cases recorded earlier in the year.

"The number of OFWs on death row has significantly decreased from 50 to 60 earlier this year to just 25 today," said Cacdac.

The DMW said the drop in numbers can be attributed to the reforms in Malaysia's sentencing laws and the government's continued diplomatic engagement. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)