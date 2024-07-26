DMW: OFWs safe from 'Carina' in Taiwan so far

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on late Thursday, July 25, 2024, reported that no overseas Filipino worker (OFW) has been affected adversely by the Typhoon Gaemi, also known as Super Typhoon Carina in the Philippines.

In a statement, the DMW said that, as of the latest information, OFWs in Taiwan have been safe from the wrath of the typhoon, but is not ruling out the possibility of having casualties.

“So far, there are no reported casualties or injuries from among Taiwan OFWs," said DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

"However, we continue to actively monitor the situation, especially in severely affected areas," he added.

The DMW chief said they are closely monitoring the situation of 4,280 OFWs in Northern Taiwan, particularly in Yilan County (2,098 OFWs), Keelung City (821 OFWs), and Hualien (1,361 OFWs), as well as the 1,818 Filipino agricultural farm workers in Nantou in Central Taiwan.

“Our three Taiwan Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in Taipei, Kaohsiung, and Taichung are working closely with Meco (Manila Economic and Cultural Office) in checking on the conditions of our OFWs. Our MWOs are coordinating with Filipino community and dorm leaders," added the official.

He said the DMW and the Meco have also established 24-hour hotlines in the Philippines and in Taiwan.

"We have established a Taiwan Help Desk to monitor the situation of OFWs in Taiwan, receive reports and requests for assistance, and coordinate relief efforts for affected Taiwan OFWs,” said Cacdac.

For OFWs and family members in Taiwan, they may contact the following:

Taipei: +886 932-218-057

Kaoshiung: +886 988-976-596

Taichung: +886-537-732

For family members of Taiwan OFWs in the Philippines, on the other hand, they may contact the following:

Telephone number: (02) 8522-3663; 8293-9155; 8722-1144; 8722-1155

Mobile number: +63 919-067-3975

Whatsapp/Viber: +63 920-517-1059; +63 927-147-8186; +63 908-326-8344

E-mail: orcc@dmw.gov.ph

Typhoon Gaemi made landfall in Taiwan around midnight Wednesday, carrying with it heavy rains and winds of up to 205 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon just came from the Philippines, where it brought heavy rainfall and caused severe flooding in the large part of Luzon. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)