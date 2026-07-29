DMW opens hotline following Japan quake

FOLLOWING the massive magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook southern Japan on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has opened several hotlines to provide the needed assistance.

In a social media post, the DMW said those in need of assistance due to the strong tremor may contact their hotlines, including main landline: +81 6-6575-7593; labor hotline: +81 70-2275-6082; welfare assistance hotline: +81 70-2447-4016; embassy hotline: +81 90-4036-7984; and email: atn@pcgosaka.org.

"DMW stands ready to guide and support affected OFWs and their families," said the DMW.

On their own, though, the department urged overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Japan to remain vigilant.

"Prepare for possible aftershocks, and follow official updates from local authorities and the Japan Meteorological Agency," said the DMW.

On Tuesday afternoon, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kumamoto prefecture in Japan.

The tremor led to the killing of 13 people, while knocking out power to thousands of homes and rupturing roads across the region.

According to the department, there were no OFW killed or hurt in the strong tremor that hit Kumamoto in southern Japan.

"As of the issuance of this advisory, no injuries or casualties involving Filipino workers have been reported," said the DMW.

It noted, however, that coordination is still ongoing to verify the conditions of OFWs in affected areas.

"The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) in Osaka are coordinating with the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka and the Filipino community to verify the safety and welfare of OFWs in the affected areas," said the DMW.

Records show that there are around 350,000 OFWs, who are based in Japan. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)