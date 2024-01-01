DMW opens hotline for quake-hit Japan OFWs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday, January 1, 2023, quickly activated a hotline and help desk for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that have been affected by the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that rocked Japan on Monday.

In an advisory, the DMW said it is making available the hotline and help desk also for the families of OFWs in Japan looking for updates and information about the quake.

"DMW has activated a helpline for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families affected by the earthquake in western Japan," said the DMW.

It said the public may call the DMW-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) Japan Help desk at Hotline 1348 or +632-1348 (from abroad).

They may also call the DMW-Migrant Workers Office (MWO)-Osaka Hotline numbers at +81 7022756082 or +81 7024474016.

On Monday, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit western Japan, and was immediately followed by several aftershocks.

This triggered the issuance of tsunami warnings along coastal regions of western Japan, including the prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama.

In a post on social media, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac said the agency is praying that OFWs in Japan are unharmed from the tremor.

"Praying for the safety of all," wrote Cacdac on X.

Government data shows that there are currently 61,766 registered OFWs in Japan. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)