DMW out to make overseas employment 'by choice'

DESPITE the increasing demand for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday, April 13, 2024, assured the public that the administration is working to make job-seeking abroad a matter of choice instead of a necessity.

In a statement, the DMW said it is not solely focused on finding new labor markets for OFWs as it is similarly interested in creating more local job opportunities.

"The DMW is also actively collaborating with other government agencies to create more job opportunities here in the Philippines, to realize the objective of making overseas employment a choice rather than a necessity," said the DMW.

"The DMW will continue to work towards this goal, in partnership with other government agencies, the private sector, and Filipino communities around the world," it added.

The department said efforts include partnering with technical institutions, both government and private, to equip Filipinos with in-demand skills that match labor market needs.

It said it also provides support to OFWs, who wish to return home and start their own businesses or re-enter the local workforce.

However, the DMW said that the agency also has to do its mandate of ensuring a safe, fair, and transparent labor mobility for Filipinos.

This, it said, include engaging OFW host countries in talks regarding recognition of licensed recruitment agencies (LRAs) and accredited employers in good standing, proper documentation of workers, anti-illegal recruitment and anti-human trafficking efforts, pre-departure and post-arrival orientation, grievance and complaints mechanisms, and verification of standard employment contracts.

"The reality of increased demand for OFWs always goes hand-in-hand with the DMW’s nature as the home of OFWs and the Department’s noble thrust of engaging OFW-host countries through a 'rights-based approach'," it said.

"The department will always be there as the primary agency to ensure OFW welfare and protection," added DMW. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)