DMW, Owwa ready to bring home 1,200 Middle East OFWs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, declared their readiness to repatriate overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the crisis-torn Middle East.

In a press briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Owwa Administrator PY Caunan both said they are prepared to conduct repatriation efforts and are just waiting for the go signal from President Bongbong Marcos Jr.

"All the ways in which we can carry out the repatriation are in place. But safety is beyond our control. So we really have to seriously look into whether we can repatriate them now given the risks," said Cacdac.

"Once there is a clear directive from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the DMW, and the President, we stand ready to repatriate and provide the services needed," Caunan added.

Data from Owwa showed that a total of 1,189 OFWs have requested to be returned home.

These include 278 in Bahrain, 246 in Abu Dhabi, 231 in Dubai, 173 in Qatar, 62 in Kuwait, 46 in Israel, and five in Lebanon.

Cacdac said they are currently exploring alternative ways to undertake repatriation efforts, with several airports and airspaces currently closed.

He said they are mainly looking at land travel as a possible route but are also not discounting the possibility of doing it by sea.

Caunan added that they are also working on bringing home the remains of the slain OFW in Israel, caregiver Mary Ann Velasquez de Vera, who was killed during an Iranian missile attack.

"Once ready, we will immediately work on bringing her remains to her family. We are just waiting for the time when we are cleared to repatriate her remains," said Caunan. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)