DMW padlocks 2 Cebu firms for illegal recruitment

TWO firms in Cebu have been successively padlocked by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) after being accused of engaging in illegal recruitment activities.

In a statement, the DMW reported the shutting down of JLPT/JFT Training and Assessment Center (JLPT/JFT) and Anaya USA Visa Consultancy (Anaya), both of which are based in Cebu.

"The closure of the two establishments is in accordance with the DMW's Closure Order No. 13 and 14, Series of 2026 after confirming that both of them do not have the proper license and authority to conduct recruitment activities for any job abroad," said the DMW.

Based in Mandaue City, Cebu, DMW said it padlocked JLPT/JFT after it offered employment opportunities to Japan.

The said training center's modus operandi is to offer the Japanese Language Proficiency Test to student-applicants, who wish to work in Japan in exchange for a training fee of P28,500.

The training center allegedly promises that once the students complete the program and pass their test, they can be employed in Japan as dairy farmers, caregivers, or cleaners, with salaries ranging from P50,000 to P100,000 per month.

Also shut down by the DMW is Anaya, which is based in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, for allegedly offering jobs in the United States (US).

Anaya supposedly offers jobs in the United States as seasonal agricultural workers, including fruit and vegetable harvesting, poultry farming, dairy and livestock production, greenhouse work, grain harvesting, and produce processing with salaries of US$14 to US$18, along with benefits such as free housing, transportation, insurance, legal support, and food, and the statement that applicants will not pay taxes on their salaries.

In return, Anaya allegedly charges a processing fee of P150,000 to P300,000, in addition to medical expenses, as supposed fees for pre-screening, job matching with US Department of Labor-certified employers, document processing, visa interview coaching, pre-departure orientation, and post-arrival monitoring.

The DMW said officials of JLPT/JFT and Anaya operations are set to face charges of illegal recruitment.

DMW said it will also recommend that their names be included in the List of Persons and Entities with Derogatory Record.