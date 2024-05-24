DMW padlocks Korean language center for illegal recruitment

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has shut down a Korean language center in Quezon City after it was found to be engaging in illegal recruitment activities.

"The Gyejeol Korean Language Learning Services was found positive for offering jobs to South Korea without the required license to recruit workers for jobs abroad," said DMW in a statement.

"Aside shutting it down, it was recommended to have the business permit of Gyejeol canceled by the Quezon City Government and its registration invalidated by the Department of Trade and Industry," it added.

Citing results of its surveillance operations, the DMW said the establishment was found to be offering jobs as factory workers and seasonal farm workers in South Korea.

The department noted how Gyejeol uses the modus of convincing applicants to undergo Korean language training for a fee of P8,500.

Once they have passed the training, Gyejeol allegedly offer the trainees with employment opportunities in exchange of the processing fee of P60,000 to P80,000.

As of the latest, the DMW said the applicants have yet to be deployed by the firm to South Korea.

With the firm now padlocked, the DMW said its officials and personnel will be included in the department's Lists of Persons with Derogatory Record.

This will ban them from engaging in any overseas recruitment activities.

The department also said that vulnerable individuals will face illegal recruitment charges that carry the penalty of life imprisonment and fine ranging from P2 million to P5 million.

The DMW asked the victims of Gyejeol to coordinate with the government agency in filing charges against the company. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)