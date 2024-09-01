DMW padlocks language training center in Cavite for illegal recruitment

A LANGUAGE training center in Silang, Cavite has been padlocked by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) after it was found to be engaged in illegal recruitment activities.

Aided by the Silang police, the DMW shut down Volant Academy for Language Excellence, Inc. located in Barangay Lumil for recruiting workers to Germany sans the necessary license from government.

“The DMW is serious in taking down these learning firms that illegally recruit their students for overseas work," said DMW Assistant Secretary Francis Ron de Guzman.

"This is illegal recruitment because this language training center is not licensed and authorized by the DMW,” he added.

Based on the department's surveillance operations, Volant is allegedly engaged in illegally recruitment of their students to Germany as nurses/caregivers, auto mechanics, baker, butcher, restaurant specialists, and security specialists with a promise of P60,000 monthly salary.

It said the applicants are purportedly required to undergo a Dual Training Program, which combines vocational education with on-the-job training for a company, and must pass their German language levels A1 to B2 training and practical job training for eight months.

In turn, Volant is promising their trainees a full-time job in Germany in exchange of P515,900 worth of processing fee, language training fee, and practical job training fees.

Using student visas, the applicants will be sent to Germany and will work part-time for their employers while studying at the same time.

Once the students complete the three-year apprenticeship program, the DMW said they will receive a German diploma and a full-time job offer from the employer.

The DMW said Volant has admitted to deploying almost 200 students in Germany through their program.

It is urging other applicants, who fell victim to illegal activities of Volant, to contact the Department for the filing of cases against the language training center. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)