DMW: PH, Oman propose labor deal

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced that the National Government and the government of Oman are proposing a bilateral labor agreement for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

In a statement, the DMW said the two countries discussed the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on labor collaboration during a recent high-level meeting between the department and the Ministry of Labor of Oman.

"Both parties emphasized the importance of formalizing the MOU, which aims to improve worker protection, support ethical recruitment, and ensure orderly and transparent migration channels," said the DMW.

"Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral labor relations," said the DMW.

The department said Oman outlined key labor protection initiatives, including worker hotlines, end-of-service benefits, and a Social Protection Fund, during the bilateral meet.

The Philippine delegation requested Oman's continued support in encouraging Omani employers to offer higher incentives and wages for Filipino domestic workers and in promoting ethical recruitment practices.

"Discussions also covered the expected signing of the agreement and the formation of a joint technical working group to complete its details," said the DMW.

Records show that there are approximately 45,000 OFWs based in Oman. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)