DMW pledges aid for Houthi-attacked seafarers, Laos trafficking victims

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) assured on Saturday, August 24, 2024, that it would provide assistance to the Filipino crewmen of the Greek-owned oil tanker MT Sounion, which was attacked by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea last week.

In a media forum, DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the 23 Filipino seafarers of the said vessel arrived in a safe port on Friday evening, August 23.

He said they are going through the necessary protocols, debriefings, and basic medical assistance.

Cacdac said they had already communicated with the families of the rescued seamen.

“Masaya sila. Nagpapasalamat sila sa pamahalaan, kay Pangulong (Ferdinand R.) Marcos (Jr.) at sa tulong na naibigay ‘no, at ibibigay pa sa kanilang mga mahal sa buhay na dalawampu’t tatlong tripulante,” Cacdac said.

(They are happy. They are grateful to the government, to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., and for the help provided, and for the assistance that will continue for their loved ones, the twenty-three crew members.)

“And, nakipag-usap na rin ako sa isa sa mga tripulante at kinumusta ko sila. Maayos naman daw sila doon sa hotel kung nasaan man sila,” he added.

(And, I also spoke with one of the crew members and asked how they were doing. They said they are doing well at the hotel, wherever it is they are staying.)

Cacdac said the Filipino mariners will soon be repatriated.

The official said the DMW convened with the International Advisory Committee on Global Maritime Affairs (IACGMA) to deliberate on enhancing measures to safeguard seafarers in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Houthis have been launching attacks on international vessels traveling the Red Sea region since 202 in support of Palestinians amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, Cacdac also assured the provision of necessary assistance to Filipinos who were victims of human trafficking in Laos.

“This appears to be related to a cyberscam operation, but we shall await further details on this. And once again, based on the presidential directive, post-arrival assistance is ready; DMW-Owwa (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) stands ready to help; DMW particularly stands ready to help upon arrival… I would call them victims of illegal recruitment and human trafficking,” Cacdac said.

“And we will work with the DOJ in terms of filing the necessary charges. We will get the statements of the victims para ma-pinpoint sino nag-recruit sa kanila dito sa kanila sa Pilipinas, file the necessary charges in partnership with the DOJ,” he added.

(And we will work with the DOJ to file the necessary charges. We will obtain the statements from the victims to pinpoint who recruited them here in the Philippines and file the charges in partnership with the DOJ.)

He said 75 Filipino victims have yet to be repatriated in the country.

Cacdac warned the public not to fall prey to unlicensed recruiters who entice Filipinos to work in other Southeast Asian countries, such as Laos.

“Huwag pong pumatol kapag walang work visa at kontrata na dumaan sa DMW at iyong mismong documentation; iyong clearance dapat mayroon kayong hawak na clearance mula sa DMW,” he said.

(Do not engage if there is no work visa and contract processed by the DMW and the appropriate documentation; you should have a clearance from the DMW.)

“Madalas kasi since Laos ito, remember na Asean country so based on the visa free arrangement, napapainan (baiting) sila noong walang visa but this is Asean so that means iyong visa free arrangement only pertains to tourists,” he added.

(It often happens, since Laos is an Asean country, that people are misled or baited into thinking they can work without a visa due to the visa-free arrangement. However, this visa-free arrangement only applies to tourists.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)