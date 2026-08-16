DMW provides aid to 3 Pinoy seafarers injured in UK 'hate crime'

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) yesterday assured to assist three Filipino seafarers who fell victim to a suspected hate crime in Bristol, England.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are working to bring the family of the Filipino seafarer who is in critical condition to England.

“The agency is assisting the family of the seafarer, who is in the intensive care unit, to travel to England. His child is already there, while his spouse’s travel arrangements are currently being processed,” said Cacdac.

He said they have also safely repatriated the other two Filipino seafarers.

Several forms of assistance, he added, have also been provided to the repatriated workers and their families.

“The DMW provides financial, medical, and psychosocial assistance to overseas Filipino workers and their families,” said Cacdac.

Last July 31, three Filipino seafarers fell victim to a suspected hate crime in Bristol.

The incident left the three Filipino seafarers injured, with two sustaining minor injuries and another in critical condition.

According to Cacdac, the suspected hate crime against the three Filipino seafarers in Bristol remains under investigation by authorities.

He said they are still awaiting the results of the investigation into the case involving the three Filipino crew members of MV Aklow Beacon.

“It has not yet been confirmed whether the attack can be classified as a ‘hate crime,’” said the official.

“Suspects are already in custody and the authorities’ investigation is ongoing,” Cacdac added. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)