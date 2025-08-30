DMW pushes for upskilling of domestic workers

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is strongly encouraging Filipino domestic workers to undergo upskilling in a bid to open better employment opportunities in the future.

In its Advisory No. 25-2025, the DMW said domestic workers may expand their future prospects once they undergo upskilling with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda).

"As part of the reform package, an upskilling and career mobility program shall be implemented to expand the future prospects of Filipino domestic workers," said DMW.

It noted that having better and improved skills will create opportunities for higher-paying jobs for domestic workers.

"The aim is to empower domestic workers to transition to higher-skilled and better-paying employment, thus elevating their statuses," said DMW.

The department said domestic workers may undertake progressive training in the areas of caregiving, including elder care and childcare; household management; and hospitality services, such as food and beverage services.

Domestic workers may also gain additional skills in digital literacy, and language proficiency, the DMW said.

Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos work as domestic workers overseas. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)