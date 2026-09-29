DMW ready to aid OFWs hit by Thailand flooding

FOLLOWING the torrential rains and massive flooding in Bangkok, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has declared its readiness to provide assistance to any adversely affected overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Thailand.

In a social media post, the DMW said assistance and emergency hotlines have been designated, including DMW Direct Lines (+63 2 8722 1144 / +63 2 8722 1155); DMW Viber/WhatsApp (+63 927 147 8186); DMW-Owwa Hotline (1348); and MWO Bangkok ATN Hotline, WhatsApp, Viber (+66 83 137 6167).

"We express concern for all those affected by the flooding in Bangkok, Thailand. We stand ready to support the affected OFWs," said the DMW.

Over the weekend, heavy rainfall hit Bangkok, which caused massive flooding and prompted authorities to declare it a disaster zone.

So far, the DMW said 50 OFWs in Thailand have been seeking aid from the Philippine government.

It said they have received reports that about 50 OFWs have sought assistance for their immediate needs.

"We have received requests for assistance from about 50 OFWs and are coordinating with them to assess their immediate needs," said the DMW.

"Based on initial reports received by the Philippine government, some affected OFWs are experiencing power interruptions and difficulty accessing food and water," it added.

According to Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, they are ready to provide the necessary assistance.

"The DMW is preparing food and water assistance, as well as financial aid for OFWs, who may qualify and require support," said Cacdac.

He, however, noted that the provision of assistance will have to be made in coordination with the host government.

"We stand ready to help them. We will step in at the appropriate time. We do not want to disrupt the Thai government's efforts. But once coordination is established, we will provide the necessary assistance," Cacdac said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)