DMW ready to aid quake-hit Japan OFWs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday, August 9, 2024, declared readiness to assist overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Japan affected by the magnitude 7.1 earthquake on Thursday.

In a public advisory, the DMW said it has established the Japan Earthquake Assistance Desk to help affected OFWs.

"For immediate assistance and support to all OFWs and their families in Japan, who are affected by the recent earthquake, you may contact the Japan Earthquake Assistance Desk," said the DMW.

The Desk may be reached via the Philippine hotline numbers: (02) 8522-3663; (02)8293-9155; (02) 8722-1144; or (02) 8722-1155; mobile number: +63 919-067-3975; Whatsapp/Viber/Phone: +63 920-517-1059; +63 927-147-8186; +63908-326-8344; or via email address: orcc@dmw.gov.ph.

Also open are the Migrant Workers Offices in Japan via hotline numbers +817022756082 and +81 7024474016 for Osaka; and +817036300167 for Tokyo.

Tthe DMW has yet to receive reports of OFWs affected by the quake.

"MWO (Migrant Workers Office) Osaka is still assessing the situation and coordinating with employers and FilCom leaders in the affected area," said the DMW.

On Thursday, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake rattled southwestern Japan, which triggered tsunami advisories. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)