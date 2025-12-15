DMW ready to repatriate OFWs amid Thailand-Cambodia conflict

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday, December 15, 2025, expressed readiness to repatriate overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Thailand and Cambodia amid the ongoing border conflict between the two countries.

In a television interview, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac assured the government's readiness but said they do not see the need so far.

"Nakahanda naman tayo parati sa pagmamanman ng situation at sa repatriation efforts," said Cacdac.

"But, hindi natin nakikita na magkakaroon ng repatriation. As long as humupa ang situation ay makakabalik naman sila sa trabaho," he added.

Earlier, armed conflict erupted between Thailand and Cambodia due to their long standing border dispute.

The conflict has since forced a mass exodus of civilians of the two nations.

So far, Cacdac said there have been no OFWs reported hurt or killed in the conflict.

"We continuously monitor the situation. Wala naman reported injuries or fatalities so far, and we hope it stays that way," said Cacdac.

He, however, said there are 251 OFWs in Thailand that have been displaced by the hostilities.

"All are safe and sound for and are either in evacuation centers or residences of other Pinoys," said Cacdac.

On the other hand, he said they are still accounting for the affected OFWs in Cambodia.

"There are fewer OFWs in Cambodia than in Thailand. We are hoping na hindi apektado ang mga Pinoy dun sa Cambodia," said Cacdac. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)