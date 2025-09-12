DMW recalls LA labor attache amid flood control mess

AMID the raging controversy over flood control projects, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has recalled Labor Attaché to Los Angeles Macy Monique Maglanque.

In a statement, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said he recalled Maglanque, who has been linked to MBB Global Properties, which is being tagged in the flood control project controversies.

"Today, we have issued a recall order for Labor Attaché Maglanque," Cacdac said.

"This is part of our commitment to integrity and accountability in public service,” he added.

Cacdac said the recall order was issued after her name was mentioned by Senator Panfilo Lacson during his second privilege speech on the flood control controversy.

Lacson, the new Senate Blue Ribbon Committee chairman, is set to hold another hearing on the flood control mess on September 18.

"This will allow her to return home and personally face the investigation," Cacdac said.

"This is a procedural step to allow Maglanque to respond to the allegations in the Philippines," he added.

Lacson earlier said Maglanque is listed as president of MBB Global Properties Corporation.

MBB is one of the government’s contractors for multi-billion-peso flood control projects. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)