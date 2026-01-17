DMW: Remains of UAE OFW coming home January 18

THE remains of the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who died in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to be repatriated and arrive in the Philippines Sunday, January 18, 2026, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

In a social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac bared the schedule of the repatriation of the remains of Mary Jill Muya, who was found dead inside her room in Abu Dhabi on December 31, 2025.

"The repatriation of Mary Jill Muya, the deceased OFW who perished on New Year’s Eve in Abu Dhabi, is scheduled on 18 January 2026 from Dubai to Manila," said Cacdac.

He said the 44-year old OFW is scheduled to arrive in her hometown of Iloilo on January 19.

As for the cause of Muya's death, Cacdac said the investigation is still ongoing.

"We are awaiting the results of the police investigation of the UAE authorities," said Cacdac.

Records from the DMW indicate that Muya became an OFW in the UAE back in 2011.

On December 31, Muya was found dead inside her room in Abu Dhabi. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)