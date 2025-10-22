DMW reminds applicants: Process direct hire jobs personally

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reminded the public that only applicants themselves must process their overseas job applications under the direct hiring scheme.

In a public advisory, the DMW said the processing of applications under the direct hiring scheme should only involve the applicant and the potential employer.

“Ang direct hiring ay isinasagawa direkta ng aplikante online sa pamamagitan ng DMW e-registration account,” the DMW said.

(Direct hiring is done directly by the applicant online through the DMW e-registration account.)

This means, the agency added, that it is prohibited for agents or fixers to intervene in the processing of direct hiring applications.

“Walang sinumang fixer, ahente, o indibidwal na konektado sa foreign employer o principal ang pinahihintulutang mamagitan o maningil ng bayad para sa pagproseso ng Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) o work permit,” the DMW said.

(No fixer, agent, or individual connected to a foreign employer or principal is allowed to intervene or collect fees for processing the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) or work permit.)

Under Department Circular No. 01-2023, “direct hire” refers to workers directly hired by employers for overseas employment as authorized by the DMW secretary and processed by the department.

These include those hired by international organizations, members of the diplomatic corps, workers who secured employment opportunities abroad without the assistance or participation of any agency, and other workers as may be allowed by the DMW. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)