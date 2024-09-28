DMW reminds caregivers under PH-S. Korea program to comply with laws

MANILA – The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) reminded Filipino caregivers sent to South Korea under the Pilot Foreign Caregiver government-to-government hiring program to follow the country's immigration laws.

In an interview in Pasay City on Friday, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac expressed concern after reports surfaced that two female Filipino caregivers did not return to work following a holiday break in South Korea.

They will be officially classified as illegal immigrants and banned from further employment under PH-Korea programs.

"We're working with Korean authorities and we are very concerned. We do not want this to happen again," Cacdac said.

He said the DMW is closely coordinating with Korean immigration authorities and urged the two missing workers and their families to report to the Philippine Migrant Workers Office in Seoul.

The caregivers were part of a group of 100 deployed to South Korea in August under the Employment Permit System pilot project.

The program provides caregiving assistance to Korean households with young children, expectant mothers, single parents or working couples.

According to the Korean Times, the group arrived in South Korea on Aug. 6.

The two caregivers left their quarters on Sept. 15, the second day of the five-day Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving) holiday.

They have not returned to work since Sept. 18 and remained out of contact as of posting time.

Cacdac acknowledged that such issues are part of the challenges of a pilot program.

"Out of 100 caregivers, 98 are doing well, so these are challenges we encounter along the way. Rest assured, the Philippines and Korean governments are working together on this matter," he said. (PNA)