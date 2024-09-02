DMW reminds 'no placement fee' policy of Qatar-bound workers

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reminded the public of the “no placement fee” policy for Filipino workers deployed to Qatar.

The DMW issued Advisory No. 24 on August 30, 2024, signed by Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, reminding that under Article 33 of Qatar Law No. 14 of 2004, entities licensed to recruit workers from abroad are prohibited from collecting any recruitment fees, expenses, or other associated costs, as Qatar is considered a non-placement fee labor-receiving country.

“The public is also reminded that violation of the no placement fee policy is a serious administrative offense with a penalty of cancellation of license under Section 139 I-(m) Rule II Part IV of the same Rules and Regulations Governing the Recruitment and Employment of Landbased Overseas Filipino Workers,” the memo reads.

The advisory shall take 15 days after its issuance. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)