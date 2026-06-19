DMW rescues 78 OFW applicants, shutters Makati accommodation facility

MANILA – About 78 prospective overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were rescued by the Department of Migrant Workers at an unregistered accommodation facility in Palanan, Makati after it was found to lack proper permits and compliance requirements.

In a news release Thursday evening, the DMW said the workers narrated that they were recruited through Jenerick International Manpower Inc. and were promised employment as domestic workers in several countries in Asia and the Middle East.

“Gayunman, nadiskubre ng DMW na nananatili ang mga aplikante sa isang accommodation facility na hindi rehistrado at walang kaukulang clearance permit mula sa kagawaran (However, the DMW discovered that the applicants were staying in an accommodation facility that was not registered and did not have the necessary clearance permit from the department),” the DMW said.

“Lumabas din sa beripikasyon na hindi angkop ang pasilidad bilang tirahan dahil sa kakulangan sa espasyo, maayos na bentilasyon at ligtas na kondisyon para sa mga aplikante (Verification also revealed that the facility is not suitable as a residence due to lack of space, proper ventilation and safe conditions for the applicants),” it added.

DMW-National Capital Region Region and the Migrant Workers Protection Division immediately implemented Closure Order No. 2.

The local government also assisted in ensuring the orderly and secure conduct of the rescue operation.

Following the operation, the DMW coordinated with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to extend immediate assistance to the rescued applicants, including financial aid and temporary accommodation.

The DMW said the closure operation forms part of broader government efforts, under the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., to intensify protection measures against illegal recruitment schemes and human trafficking networks targeting Filipinos seeking overseas employment.

DMW also reiterated its warning to those seeking to work overseas to carefully verify recruitment agencies, job orders and employment offers before making any payments or committing to overseas work arrangements.

“Patuloy na nananawagan ang DMW sa publiko na maging mapanuri sa mga alok na trabaho sa (The DMW continues to urge the public to be discerning with job offers) abroad,” it said.

“Hinihikayat din ang publiko na agad i-ulat sa DMW o sa kinauukulang awtoridad ang anumang kahina-hinalang recruitment activity upang mas maprotektahan ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga OFW at aspiring OFW, laban sa illegal recruitment at (The public is also encouraged to immediately report any suspicious recruitment activity to the DMW or the appropriate authorities to better protect our fellow citizens, especially OFWs and aspiring OFWs, against illegal recruitment and) human trafficking,” it added. (PNA)