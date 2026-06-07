DMW rescues over 200 OFW applicants from substandard accommodation facilities

MORE than 200 overseas Filipino worker (OFW) applicants were rescued by the Department of Migrant Workers from substandard accommodation facilities during simultaneous operations in Metro Manila and Cavite.

In a press briefing on Sunday, June 7, 2026, DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said 206 OFW applicants were rescued from illegal and substandard accommodation facilities operated by five recruitment agencies.

"Of the total, 151 were rescued in Manila from facilities operated by Job Connections, TS Pizarro, and JPM88/AAV Talent Training and Management," said Olalia.

"The other 55 were rescued in Imus from accommodations operated by Samantha Manpower and Prime Goal," he added.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said the rescued OFW applicants will no longer be deployed for the moment but have been provided immediate assistance.

"The rescued applicants were provided with temporary shelter, emergency medical assistance, legal support, financial aid, and access to training, education, livelihood, and reintegration programs," said Cacdac.

Olalia said they are now set to hold accountable the five recruitment agencies involved in the substandard accommodation facilities.

He said they are looking at filing charges against Job Connections, TS Pizarro, and JPM88/AAV Talent Training and Management, all of which are in Metro Manila; as well as Samantha Manpower, and Prime Goal, both based in Cavite.

"Many of the OFW applicants said they had been waiting for deployment as domestic workers to the Middle East for six months to one year, while staying in overcrowded, poorly ventilated, and unsanitary facilities," said Olalia.

"The OFW applicants also reported restricted movement, harassment, and unauthorized collection of fees," he added.

Cacdac said he has ordered the filing of administrative and criminal charges against the agencies and individuals found responsible.

"The DMW is also looking into possible human trafficking violations," said Cacdac. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)