DMW rolls out financial aid to economically distressed Middle East OFWs

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Tuesday, April 21, 2026, that it will start providing financial aid to economically distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East.

In a statement, the DMW said cash assistance will be provided to OFWs who lost their jobs or their income due to reduced work hours or work days or unpaid forced leave.

"The financial assistance of USD200 will be given to qualified distressed OFWs in the Middle East directly impacted by US/Israel-Iran conflict," said the DMW.

It said the financial aid shall be provided based on the forthcoming guidelines set by the DMW.

"The guidelines will provide for a simplified process so OFWs can get support," said the DMW.

According to the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa), many OFWs that opted to stay in their workplaces are beginning to feel the economic effects of the war.

In a media briefing, Owwa Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan said they have received reports of OFWs feeling the adverse economic effects of the hostilities.

"There are already stories about the OFWs only being allowed to work part time, having reduced working days, being told to go on leave, and be under the no work, no pay policy," said Caunan.

Asked how many are the OFWs deemed as economically distressed, the official said they do not have the number yet.

"For now, all we have is the 457 OFWs repatriated because of contract termination," said Caunan.

To note, there are around 2.4 million OFWs in the Middle East.

Of the total, there are 6,532 OFWs and their dependents who have been brought home from the crisis-torn region. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)